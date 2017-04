SEOUL Jan 5 A South Korean finance ministry official said on Tuesday the government will take action to stabilise markets if needed, following a meeting of ministry officials after Monday's steep plunge in Chinese stocks that led to a drop in the local bourse.

"There is a chance this global financial instability may be sustained and we will take action if necessary," said a senior finance ministry official.

"We feel however, the shocks in the Chinese markets will subside over time."

