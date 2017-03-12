SEOUL, March 12 South Korea's financial regulator said on Sunday it will closely monitor markets to prevent speculators and unfair trade practices ahead of a presidential election following the ouster of Park Geun-hye on Friday.

Financial Services Commission Chairman Yim Jong-yong, in a statement, also said the regulator will step up monitoring against potential cyber attacks by North Korea on South Korea's financial systems.

Policymakers have said Friday's decision by the Constitutional Court to uphold parliament's impeachment of Park has had a limited effect on markets so far.

(Reporting by Christine Kim and Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)