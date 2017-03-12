SEOUL, March 12 South Korea's financial
regulator said on Sunday it will closely monitor markets to
prevent speculators and unfair trade practices ahead of a
presidential election following the ouster of Park Geun-hye on
Friday.
Financial Services Commission Chairman Yim Jong-yong, in a
statement, also said the regulator will step up monitoring
against potential cyber attacks by North Korea on South Korea's
financial systems.
Policymakers have said Friday's decision by the
Constitutional Court to uphold parliament's impeachment of Park
has had a limited effect on markets so far.
