SEOUL Nov 14 South Korea's finance minister
said on Monday the government stood ready to act to stabilize
financial markets in the wake of rising volatility after
Republican Donald Trump's shock win in the U.S. presidential
election.
Emerging markets are experiencing big declines in their
currencies as well as "capital outflows as their economies are
swayed by policy decisions in advanced nations," Yoo Il-ho said
at a Seoul forum attended by officials and financial experts.
Yoo said South Korea's economy has strong fundamentals
compared with other emerging economies, but added Seoul
continues to monitor money markets and foreign exchange
liquidity conditions in particular given the uncertain global
backdrop.
