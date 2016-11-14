* S. Korea fin min says will conduct smoothing operations on
fx market if needed
* KRW falls for a fourth day against USD on Monday session
(Adds more comments from minister, won quote and context)
By Cynthia Kim and shinhyung lee
SEOUL, Nov 14 South Korea's finance minister
said on Monday the government stood ready to act to stabilize
financial markets in the wake of rising volatility after
Republican Donald Trump's shock win in the U.S. presidential
election.
Emerging markets are experiencing big declines in their
currencies as well as "capital outflows as their economies are
swayed by policy decisions in advanced nations," Yoo Il-ho said
at a Seoul forum attended by officials and financial experts.
After the meeting Yoo told reporters the won's current
declines were "expected," and that the government is ready to
conduct "smoothing operation in case of severe volatility."
The Trump presidency is seen ushering in policies supportive
of U.S. economic growth and driving up inflation, which in turn
is expected to lead to faster-than-expected Federal Reserve
interest rate increases.
That has already fueled a sharp rise in U.S. treasury yields
and sparked fears of capital outflows from emerging market
economies.
Yoo said South Korea's economy has strong fundamentals
compared with other emerging economies, but added Seoul
continues to monitor money markets and foreign exchange
liquidity conditions in particular given the uncertain global
backdrop.
The won was down 0.46 percent against the dollar at 1,170.0
as of 0453 GMT, falling for a fourth day amid the U.S. policy
uncertainty, as well as worries over a political scandal at home
engulfing Park Geun-hye's presidency.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds were
down 0.09 points at 109.90.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Shinhyung Lee; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)