* S. Korea fin min says will conduct smoothing operations on fx market if needed

* KRW falls for a fourth day against USD on Monday session (Adds more comments from minister, won quote and context)

By Cynthia Kim and shinhyung lee

SEOUL, Nov 14 South Korea's finance minister said on Monday the government stood ready to act to stabilize financial markets in the wake of rising volatility after Republican Donald Trump's shock win in the U.S. presidential election.

Emerging markets are experiencing big declines in their currencies as well as "capital outflows as their economies are swayed by policy decisions in advanced nations," Yoo Il-ho said at a Seoul forum attended by officials and financial experts.

After the meeting Yoo told reporters the won's current declines were "expected," and that the government is ready to conduct "smoothing operation in case of severe volatility."

The Trump presidency is seen ushering in policies supportive of U.S. economic growth and driving up inflation, which in turn is expected to lead to faster-than-expected Federal Reserve interest rate increases.

That has already fueled a sharp rise in U.S. treasury yields and sparked fears of capital outflows from emerging market economies.

Yoo said South Korea's economy has strong fundamentals compared with other emerging economies, but added Seoul continues to monitor money markets and foreign exchange liquidity conditions in particular given the uncertain global backdrop.

The won was down 0.46 percent against the dollar at 1,170.0 as of 0453 GMT, falling for a fourth day amid the U.S. policy uncertainty, as well as worries over a political scandal at home engulfing Park Geun-hye's presidency.

December futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.09 points at 109.90.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Shinhyung Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)