BRIEF-United Continental Holdings issues public offering of $300 mln of 5.00% Senior Notes due 2024
* On Jan 26, issued in a public offering $300 million principal amount of its 5.00% Senior Notes due 2024 - SEC filing
SEOUL Nov 25 South Korea's finance minister said on Friday he expects business conditions to worsen due to local interest rates tracking rising U.S. yields, and volatility gripping financial market.
"Marginal companies (in South Korea) are expected to see some adverse effects from the rising interest rates following increases in U.S. yields, and growing financial market volatility," Yoo Il-ho said in a meeting with other ministers in Seoul.
Speaking on the ongoing corporate restructuring process, he said that the government will secure 6.5 trillion won to help shipping firms by the end of this year.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* On Jan 26, issued in a public offering $300 million principal amount of its 5.00% Senior Notes due 2024 - SEC filing
SHANGHAI, Jan 26 A former property banker, Briton Alex Jarvis, said he fell into China's football boom with a chance encounter in the first class lounge of a cruise liner bound for New York in 2011.
* Forecasts 2017 adj. profit $6.90-$7.10/shr vs est. $6.80/shr