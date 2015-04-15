SEOUL, April 15 South Korea's central bank is likely to lower interest rates soon from their current record low, and may even do so subsequently, as the economy loses steam, an executive at the country's biggest fixed-income fund manager said.

Shin Jae-hoon, head of the domestic fixed-income team at Mirae Asset Global Investments, said the Bank of Korea (BOK) will be forced to cut rates even though doing so does not have the impact it once did, given the limited policy options.

"The central bank is likely to be uncomfortable even standing still at this point," Shin told Reuters.

"The BOK has acknowledged the effect of rate cuts has diminished compared to the past, but the fact that they have to act in spite of this is the current reality of South Korea's economy," he said on Tuesday.

Mirae Asset Global Investments managed 7.5 trillion won ($6.9 billion) in fixed-income assets as of end-March.

The BOK cut interest rates in March to a record-low 1.75 percent. Since launching its easing cycle in mid-2012, it has lowered rates six times in 25 basis point moves.

Despite concerns over high household debt, the central bank said the March cut was a pre-emptive move to support the economy after data early in the year sparked worries of slowdown.

Shin said market players were increasingly focusing on monetary policy inside and outside the country, rather than economic fundamentals.

"Those that solely made their bets on fundamentals last year saw steep losses," he said.

Domestic bond yields have been at or near record lows, with the yield on three-year treasury bonds standing below the base rate of 1.75 percent at the end of Tuesday.

Shin added the government should do more in terms of financial policy to boost growth as structural problems, including an ageing population and widening wealth gap, hobble the economy and dull the impact of changes in monetary policy.

"You have to have monetary and financial policy go together but right now it's just monetary policy that's been active," he said.

The Bank of Korea said last month weak government spending due to tax revenue shortfalls had hurt fourth quarter growth, which stood at a meagre 0.3 percent in quarterly terms.

The central bank will keep its easy monetary policy throughout this year and for the foreseeable future, even after the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates later in 2015, which would have a limited impact on local markets, Shin said.

($1 = 1,094.7 won)