SEOUL, March 11 Following are the latest monthly figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators and bank lending to households, released by the Bank of Korea on Wednesday: FEB JAN DEC L money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +8.2 +8.5 M2 money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +8.0 +8.1 Bank lending to households (trln won) +3.4 +0.4 +5.4 NOTE: - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial institutions and money market instruments issued. - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial paper, central and municipal government bonds. - Bank lending to households shows net changes during the month. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by)