SEOUL, March 9 Following are the latest monthly figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators, released by the Bank of Korea on Thursday: FEB JAN DEC L money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +6.8 +7.8 M2 money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +5.7 +7.1 Bank lending to households (trln won) +2.9 +0.1 +3.5 NOTE: - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial institutions and money market instruments issued. January's growth was the slowest since a 6.8 percent rise in March 2014. - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial paper, central and municipal government bonds. - Bank lending to households, including mortgage loans, show net changes during the month. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)