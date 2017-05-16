UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL, May 16 Following are the latest monthly figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators, released by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday: April March FEB L money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +6.9 +7.3 M2 money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +6.2 +6.2 Bank lending to households (trln won) +4.6 +2.9 +2.9 NOTE: - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial institutions and money market instruments issued. - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial paper, central and municipal government bonds. - Bank lending to households, including mortgage loans, show net changes during the month. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts