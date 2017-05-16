SEOUL, May 16 Following are the latest monthly figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators, released by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday: April March FEB L money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +6.9 +7.3 M2 money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +6.2 +6.2 Bank lending to households (trln won) +4.6 +2.9 +2.9 NOTE: - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial institutions and money market instruments issued. - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial paper, central and municipal government bonds. - Bank lending to households, including mortgage loans, show net changes during the month. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)