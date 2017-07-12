FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
S.Korea May money supply growth slows vs April
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
the road to Brexit
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
You can get economics right
Commentary
You can get economics right
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
July 12, 2017 / 3:04 AM / a day ago

S.Korea May money supply growth slows vs April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's
latest monthly money supply indicators and bank lending to
households, released by the Bank of Korea on Wednesday:
    
                                           June    May   April
 L money supply (pct, y/y)                    ~   +7.2    +7.7
 M2 money supply (pct, y/y)                   ~   +5.7    +6.6
 Bank lending to households (trln won)     +6.2   +6.3    +4.7
          
 NOTE:
 - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial
institutions and money market instruments issued. 
 - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a
maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial
paper, central and municipal government bonds.

    

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.