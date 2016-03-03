SEOUL, March 3 Foreign capital outflows from the South Korean securities markets continued for a fourth consecutive month in February but there were signs of the trend easing, the country's finance ministry said on Thursday.

Data from the ministry showed foreign investors reduced their holdings of South Korean domestic bonds by a net 4.2 trillion won ($3.46 billion) and sold a net 0.2 trillion won worth of stocks during February.

It was the fourth month of net foreign outflows from the country's securities markets.

The data was included in a statement about a scheduled meeting of economy-related ministers. Official data is due to be released later this month.

The ministry said in the statement there were some signs of the outflow trend easing, including the fact that the country's bond market had a net inflow during the second half of February after seeing a big outflow in the first half.

It also said foreign central banks and international organisations boosted their holdings of South Korean bonds by a net 2.3 trillion won worth during February. The data includes both the result of transactions and expiry of bonds.

It did not elaborate on foreign buyers.

The Australian central bank said on Wednesday it had recently invested 5 percent of its net foreign currency reserves in won-denominated assets as part of its efforts to diversify investments. ($1 = 1,213.5200 won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Sam Holmes)