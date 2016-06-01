SEJONG, South Korea, June 1 South Korea's
economy is expected to show signs of improvement, the vice
finance minister said on Wednesday after trade data for May
showed export declines were moderating.
"When we look at the indicators for May the sluggishness in
exports has eased and I cautiously would like to forecast that
production and consumption indicators will show an improving
pattern," Vice Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok told reporters in
a regular briefing.
Choi also reiterated that policymakers are working to
announce measures to capitalise two state-run banks most exposed
to the country's ailing shipping and shilbuilding industries
before the end of the month.
The government previously said it would likely take the form
of a fund made from direct and indirect capital from the
government and central bank, which Choi repeated.
Turning to the environment, Choi said the government was
looking into measures to improve air quality, which has worsened
drastically in recent months.
"I can't tell you details at the moment but we are looking
into why (the air quality is so bad) and dividing what can and
cannot be controlled by us," said Choi.
The vice finance minister said any measures regarding energy
prices would have to be reached through public consensus. Media
have reported the government is considering raising the price of
diesel fuel to reduce consumption and curb emissions.
