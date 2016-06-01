SEJONG, South Korea, June 1 South Korea's economy is expected to show signs of improvement, the vice finance minister said on Wednesday after trade data for May showed export declines were moderating.

"When we look at the indicators for May the sluggishness in exports has eased and I cautiously would like to forecast that production and consumption indicators will show an improving pattern," Vice Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok told reporters in a regular briefing.

Choi also reiterated that policymakers are working to announce measures to capitalise two state-run banks most exposed to the country's ailing shipping and shilbuilding industries before the end of the month.

The government previously said it would likely take the form of a fund made from direct and indirect capital from the government and central bank, which Choi repeated.

Turning to the environment, Choi said the government was looking into measures to improve air quality, which has worsened drastically in recent months.

"I can't tell you details at the moment but we are looking into why (the air quality is so bad) and dividing what can and cannot be controlled by us," said Choi.

The vice finance minister said any measures regarding energy prices would have to be reached through public consensus. Media have reported the government is considering raising the price of diesel fuel to reduce consumption and curb emissions. (Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)