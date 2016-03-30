(For full table, please click )

SEOUL, March 31 South Korea's industrial output in February grew the most in nearly six-and-a-half years on-month, data showed on Thursday, far outpacing the market's expectations and helping ease some of the concerns about an economic recovery.

Industrial output in February grew by a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent from a month earlier, Statistics Korea data showed, rebounding from a 2.1 percent drop in January. The January reading was revised from a preliminary 1.8 percent fall.

The median forecast from a Reuters survey of 12 analysts had tipped February industrial output to edge down by a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent.

Factory output data tends to be volatile, even after adjustment for seasonal factors.

On an annual basis, February's industrial output rose 2.4 percent, outperforming a forecast of no change tipped in the Reuters survey. This compared with a revised 2.2 percent fall in January.

Service sector output in February inched up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on monthly terms, although failing to recoup a revised 1.3 percent fall in January.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard Pullin)