SEOUL, June 30 South Korea's industrial output rose by a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in May from April, data showed on Thursday, rebounding from a revised 1.2 percent fall the previous month when it was dragged down by semiconductors and car production.

It was far better than the median forecast in a Reuters survey of economists for a rise of 0.3 percent in May month-on-month.

The revised April reading was slightly better than a 1.3 percent decline reported earlier, data from Statistics Korea showed.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)