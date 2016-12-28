SEOUL Dec 29 A Statistics Korea official said the normalization of production at carmakers and expanded output following the cancellation of Samsung Electronics's fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 smartphone boosted the overall production gauge for November.

The official was commenting on news November industrial output jumped by a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent from a month earlier, the strongest gain since September 2009.

