SEOUL, Jan 12 South Korean bonds rallied and shares pared losses on Monday as President Park Geun-hye's comment on interest rate policy added to expectations for an interest rate cut soon.

The impact on the stock and currency markets mostly faded after presidential aides later said Park's comment was misinterpreted, but the 1-year treasury bond yield shed 4.1 basis points to a record-low close of 1.981 percent.

"Bond yields dropped on Park's comments today, although we feel that chances for a rate cut seem low," said Peter Park, fixed income strategist at NH Investment & Securities, suggesting Monday's bond price gains were overdone.

When asked during a televised news conference to comment on the argument for an interest rate cut, President Park said policy authorities would respond to the issue in a timely manner through cooperation with each other.

Park's policy aides said later she was not assuming an interest rate cut as a sure thing, but bond prices retained gains on perception that central bank board members would eventually be pressured to consider cutting interest rates.

"(President Park) was stating the general principle that any macro-economic policy decision will be made through communication between authorities in charge," said Choi Sang-mok, a presidential secretary on economic and financial policy.

The Bank of Korea's seven-member monetary policy board has the sole authority to set interest rates but some of its past decisions, which were counter to market expectations, have raised speculation over possible government pressure.

Park's comment comes only days before the Bank of Korea's policy meeting on Thursday. In the last Reuters poll on the rate policy published on Dec. 9, nine out of the 25 analysts predicted a rate cut between January and March.

The Seoul stock market's benchmark KOSPI ended down 0.2 percent at 1,920.95 points but off a session low of 1,917.88 points. The won finished the local session up 0.8 percent at 1,081.4 per dollar but off a session high of 1,080.5.

During the news conference, President Park did not comment on specific economic indicators such as growth and inflation but reaffirmed that the government would push ahead with deregulation and reform of the domestic service industries.

