SEOUL, July 22 South Korea's finance minister said on Tuesday the government will use more expansionary and aggressive financial, monetary and macro policies to shore up the local economy's weak growth.

"Low growth has been continued for several years and these problems (we face) are not problems to be fixed in a day or two but rather structural issues that have accumulated layer upon layer," said Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan at a meeting in Seoul. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Diane Craft)