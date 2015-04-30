By Choonsik Yoo
| SEOUL, April 30
SEOUL, April 30 Investors have been scaling back
their bets that South Korea's central bank will cut interest
rates again as inflation and overall growth in Asia's
fourth-largest economy are seen at or past the worst.
The Bank of Korea surprisingly cut the policy interest rate
by 25 basis points to a record low of 1.75 percent
in March and for some time the market had priced in high chances
for another cut soon. The central bank kept the rate unchanged
in April and will next meet on May 15.
But the market's view is changing. The spread of 1-year
interest rate swaps over 3-month certificates of
deposit has narrowed to minus-6 basis points - the
smallest this year - from more than 21 basis points early this
year, showing investors see lower chances of another rate cut.
Yields on benchmark 10-year treasury bonds
have risen for the past eight sessions - the longest run in
4-1/2 years - while widening its spread over 1-year bonds
to the biggest this year.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters this week forecast South
Korea's annual inflation for April would remain at March's
16-year low of 0.4 percent. However, global oil
prices are recovering and so are domestic prices.
The average price per litre of standard unleaded gasoline at
gas stations across South Korea rose to 1,507.7 won ($1) in
March from 1,439.1 won in February, ending a year-long slide,
data from the government-run Korea National Oil Corp shows. The
price was hovering around 1,509 won this week.
The break-even rate on the inflation-linked, 10-year
treasury bonds - investors' measure of future
inflation - kept rising after hitting a record-matching low of
39.7 basis points on April 17 to 68.5 basis points now.
Policymakers are also becoming more optimistic. Bank of
Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol has said he sees signs of improvement
and the presidential Blue House cited recovering real estate
markets as evidence of an improving economy.
A top local mortgage lender said on Thursday its nationwide
housing price index rose 0.49 percent this month from March -
the 20th consecutive monthly increase - bringing its annual
growth to a near 3-year high of 2.62 percent.
NH Investment and Securities, a leading local brokerage,
recommends its clients reduce the duration for bonds as it now
sees rates likely staying on hold for the rest of the year.
"We had called for a cut in May or June but are now revising
our forecast to no rate change," said NH fixed-income strategy
Peter Park said in a research note.
($1 = 1,071.8700 won)
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Nachum Kaplan and
Jacqueline Wong)