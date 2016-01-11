* Yoo to replace incumbent minister Choi set to run in elections

* Nominee seen as extension of current policy stance set by Choi

* Yoo: biggest problem is slowing potential growth (Adds more comments, background)

By Christine Kim

SEOUL, Jan 11 South Korea finance minister-nominee Yoo Il-ho said on Monday slowing growth and volatile markets in China and rising interest rates in the U.S. are expected to have a limited impact on the South Korean economy in the short-term.

"I am looking at the global markets situation and slowing growth in China very seriously, but the impact from those risks is unlikely to be large on our economy," Yoo said in answer to lawmakers' questions at a parliamentary hearing.

"I feel the risks from G2 countries will not give our economy great difficultly in the near-term."

Yoo has been answering questions from lawmakers on Monday regarding future policy but he does not require their approval to become finance minister.

The nominee also said it was possible for the economy to achieve 3.1 percent growth this year and he did not see a need for an additional budget at this time.

He said South Korea's biggest economic problem was slowing potential growth brought on by delayed structural problems. He noted that he was aware of household debt as a "big problem" but did not elaborate further.

Potential growth in South Korea is currently seen around 3.0 to 3.2 percent by the Bank of Korea.

When asked whether he believes the economy is in a "crisis," Yoo said the South Korean economy was currently in difficulty, but not to the extent seen during the Asian financial crisis of 1997-1998 and the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

The finance minister-nominee was named in late December by President Park Geun-hye to replace incumbent minister Choi Kyung-hwan, who will be running in elections for parliament in April this year and is required to step down before he does.

Once Yoo takes office, his policies are widely expected to mirror those adopted by Choi, given his responsibility to maintain the momentum of South Korea's recovery.

In a speech earlier in the day to lawmakers, Yoo said he will respond to possible economic risks in the first quarter of this year in an aggressive manner via a flexible and expansionary policy stance.