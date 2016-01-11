SEOUL Jan 11 South Korea's finance minister-nominee Yoo Il-ho said on Monday the country's biggest economic problem is slowing potential growth due to delayed structural reform.

Yoo has been answering questions from lawmakers in parliament as he has been named to replace incumbent Choi Kyung-hwan, who is required to step down in order to run for regional elections in April. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)