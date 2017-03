SEOUL Dec 16 South Korea's stock market saw 1.2 trillion won ($1 billion) in foreign net outflows in November, official data showed on Wednesday, the biggest since September as investors prepared for an expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Investors in Singapore took out 352 billion won from the stock market during the month, the Financial Supervisory Service said in a statement, while Saudi Arabia-based investors took out 308 billion.

In the local bond market, foreign investors were net investors of 69 billion won. They were net buyers of 2.12 trillion won worth of bonds but repayment of foreign-owned bonds at maturity amounted to 2.05 trillion won.

Foreigners took out a total of 1.1 trillion won from the South Korean markets in November, marking the fifth month of outflows in a six-month period, official data showed. ($1 = 1,182.2100 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)