SEOUL, March 5 Foreign investors turned net buyers of South Korean stocks in February, reversing the previous two months' selloffs, Financial Supervisory Service data showed on Thursday.

Foreign investors were also net buyers of local bonds in the past two months.

A net 573 billion won ($521 million) worth of local stocks was bought by foreign investors in February, compared with net selling worth 949 billion won in January and 1.93 trillion won in December.

On the local bond market, foreign investors boosted their holdings by a net 642 billion won in February after lifting them by a net 55 billion won in January. Foreigners had cut their holdings of local bonds by a net 117 billion won in December.

Chinese investors boosted their investment in South Korean domestic bonds by a net 398 billion won in February, topping the list and followed by French investors who raised their investment in local bonds by a net 92 billion won.

As of the end of February, foreign investors held 101.06 trillion won of South Korean domestic bonds, representing 6.8 percent of the total amount on issue, a ratio unchanged from the end of January. ($1 = 1,100.0000 won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)