SEOUL, Dec 17 South Korea's producer prices in
November fell for a fourth straight month and at a quicker pace
compared to the previous month in annual terms, central bank
data showed on Wednesday, as global oil prices tumbled.
The producer price index for November fell 0.9 percent from
a year ago, the Bank of Korea said, quickening from a revised
0.8 percent decline seen in October. This matched a 0.9 percent
fall seen in February earlier this year.
The drop in producer prices was due to a fall in industrial
products, which have the heaviest weighting on the scale. All
other major sub-indices rose in November in annual terms.
Within industrial product prices, the index for coal and oil
products dropped 17.2 percent in November on-year as oil prices
plunged over 20 percent last month.
On monthly terms, the index edged down 0.3 percent in
November, compared to a revised 0.7 fall in October.
The global decline in oil prices have been a major factor
for low inflation in South Korea this year, which has remained
far outside the central bank's 2.5 to 3.5 percent target band.
Although the Bank of Korea held interest rates steady at
2.00 percent last week, most economists see a rate cut early
next year as price pressures remain low and the economic
recovery slows.
Percentage changes in South Korea's producer price index
released by the Bank of Korea (not seasonally adjusted):
NOV *OCT NOV *OCT
(MTH/MTH) (Y/Y)
Producer price index (PPI) -0.3 -0.7 -0.9 -0.8
MAJOR CATEGORIES:
Agricultural, fisheries, 2.2 -3.8 2.3 0.6
forestry goods
Industrial goods -0.6 -1.0 -2.8 -2.6
Electricity, tap water, gas -0.1 0.1 4.0 4.9
Services 0.0 0.0 1.6 1.5
* Revised
NOTE: Industrial goods, which include petrochemicals,
textiles and electronics, have a 61.54 percent weighting in the
overall index, compared with 29.15 percent for service fees and
3.15 percent for farm and fisheries products. Electricity, tap
water and gas have a 5.92 percent weighting.
