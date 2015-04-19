SEOUL, April 20 South Korea's producer prices
last month fell at the fastest pace since mid-2009 compared with
the year before, central bank data showed on Monday, declining
for an eighth straight month as cheap global oil kept prices
low.
Producer prices in March fell 3.7 percent in annual terms,
the Bank of Korea said, dropping at the fastest pace since a 3.8
percent fall in July 2009 and compared with a 3.6 percent
decline in February.
Manufactured goods, which have the heaviest weighting in the
index, continued to drag down the entire index, falling 6.1
percent in March on-year but by a slightly slower pace than in
February.
Among manufactured goods, coal and oil products plummetted
32.7 percent last month on a yearly basis, compared with a 35.5
percent drop seen in February.
On monthly terms, producer prices edged down 0.1 percent in
March to follow a 0.1 percent gain the previous month.
Percentage changes in South Korea's producer price index,
released by the Bank of Korea (not seasonally adjusted):
*MAR FEB *MAR FEB
(MTH/MTH) (Y/Y)
Producer price index (PPI) -0.1 0.1 -3.7 -3.6
MAJOR CATEGORIES:
Agricultural, fisheries, -2.3 4.3 -0.9 1.7
forestry goods
Industrial goods 0.3 -0.2 -6.1 -6.6
Electricity, tap water, gas -4.0 0.0 -6.6 -2.6
Services 0.1 0.1 1.3 1.4
* Subject to revision
NOTE: Industrial goods, which include petrochemicals,
textiles and electronics, have a 56.65 percent weighting in the
overall index, compared with 33.49 percent for service fees and
3.23 percent for farm and fisheries products. Electricity, tap
water and gas have a 6.40 percent weighting.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)