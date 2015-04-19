SEOUL, April 20 South Korea's producer prices last month fell at the fastest pace since mid-2009 compared with the year before, central bank data showed on Monday, declining for an eighth straight month as cheap global oil kept prices low. Producer prices in March fell 3.7 percent in annual terms, the Bank of Korea said, dropping at the fastest pace since a 3.8 percent fall in July 2009 and compared with a 3.6 percent decline in February. Manufactured goods, which have the heaviest weighting in the index, continued to drag down the entire index, falling 6.1 percent in March on-year but by a slightly slower pace than in February. Among manufactured goods, coal and oil products plummetted 32.7 percent last month on a yearly basis, compared with a 35.5 percent drop seen in February. On monthly terms, producer prices edged down 0.1 percent in March to follow a 0.1 percent gain the previous month. Percentage changes in South Korea's producer price index, released by the Bank of Korea (not seasonally adjusted): *MAR FEB *MAR FEB (MTH/MTH) (Y/Y) Producer price index (PPI) -0.1 0.1 -3.7 -3.6 MAJOR CATEGORIES: Agricultural, fisheries, -2.3 4.3 -0.9 1.7 forestry goods Industrial goods 0.3 -0.2 -6.1 -6.6 Electricity, tap water, gas -4.0 0.0 -6.6 -2.6 Services 0.1 0.1 1.3 1.4 * Subject to revision NOTE: Industrial goods, which include petrochemicals, textiles and electronics, have a 56.65 percent weighting in the overall index, compared with 33.49 percent for service fees and 3.23 percent for farm and fisheries products. Electricity, tap water and gas have a 6.40 percent weighting. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)