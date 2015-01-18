SEOUL, Jan 19 South Korea's producer prices in December fell by the fastest clip in 19 months on an annual basis, central bank data showed on Monday, as oil prices extended their decline at a time of weak domestic demand. The producer price index for December fell 2.0 percent from a year earlier, Bank of Korea data showed, marking the sharpest annual decline since a 2.6 percent slump in May 2013. It was also a fifth consecutive month of decline. Leading the price drop were coal and oil products, which together dove 28.8 percent in December from a year earlier due to a global selloff in commodities amid a supply glut. Last week, the Bank of Korea held its policy interest rate steady, in line with expectations, and slashed this year's inflation forecast by half a percentage point on the recent plunges in commodities prices. Percentage changes in South Korea's producer price index, released by the Bank of Korea (not seasonally adjusted): DEC *NOV DEC *NOV (MTH/MTH) (Y/Y) Producer price index (PPI) -0.9 -0.3 -2.0 -0.9 MAJOR CATEGORIES: Agricultural, fisheries, 2.6 2.5 4.6 2.6 forestry goods Industrial goods -1.6 -0.7 -4.4 -2.8 Electricity, tap water, gas -0.1 -0.1 1.9 4.0 Services 0.0 0.0 1.4 1.6 * Revised NOTE: Industrial goods, which include petrochemicals, textiles and electronics, have a 61.54 percent weighting in the overall index, compared with 29.15 percent for service fees and 3.15 percent for farm and fisheries products. Electricity, tap water and gas have a 5.92 percent weighting. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)