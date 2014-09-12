SEOUL, Sept 12 South Korea's central bank kept its policy interest rate steady on Friday, a widely expected decision as it assesses the effects of its rate cut in August and the government's recent stimulus measures.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee left its base rate unchanged at 2.25 percent, a media official said without elaborating. Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

KEY POINTS:

- All 31 analysts surveyed by Reuters before the decision forecast the Bank of Korea would leave its 7-day repurchase base rate unchanged at 2.25 percent.

COMMENTARY:

GARETH LEATHER, ASIA ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS:

"Interest rates in Korea, which were left on hold today, are likely to rise from next year as economic growth picks up. However, with inflation likely to remain fairly subdued, the pace of tightening looks set to be fairly gradual."

"Provided growth bounces back in the second half of the year, we expect to see rates hiked early next year."

PETER PARK, FIXED INCOME ANALYST, WOORI INVESTMENT & SECURITIES:

"The overall economic situation will be sluggish throughout the end of this year and it will raise the necessity of another rate cut."

"We expect the next move by the central bank to be a 25 basis point cut in November.

LEE JUNG-JOON, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, HMC INVESTMENT & SECURITIES:

"Economic indicators are the most important factor (for future moves). The BOK will monitor indicators such as GDP and industrial activity, and if they fall lower than the BOK's expectations then it will be reason enough to lower the interest rate further."

"In August the cut was for psychological improvement, but if the practical indicators don't follow then the BOK will pull out the rate-cutting card."

MARKET REACTION:

Market reaction was muted to the widely expected decision to hold rates steady. The won was trading at 1,038.4 to the dollar while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.28 percent at 2,039.94, and September futures on three-year treasury bonds ticked 2 basis points higher at 107.13 as of 0114 GMT. (Reporting by Chris Lee, Sohee Kim and Christine Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe)