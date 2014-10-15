SEOUL Oct 15 South Korea's central bank cut its policy interest rate for the second time in three months on Wednesday, in line with market expectations, aiming to add momentum to an economic recovery that is proving slow to take off.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee cut its base rate by 25 basis points to 2.00 percent, a media official said.

KEY POINTS:

- 18 of 30 analysts polled by Reuters forecast the Bank of Korea would cut its seven-day base rate at its meeting while six of the remaining 12 expected the central bank to cut rate in November instead of this month.

COMMENTARY:

DAVID KIM, ECONOMIST, DAISHIN SECURITIES, SEOUL:

"After the latest cut, the base rate has now reached a floor that will likely hold for the foreseeable future with no further room for easing, although other supportive policies may be pursued to ensure there is sufficient liquidity in the market."

IM NOJUNG, CHIEF ECONOMIST, IM INVESTMENT & SECURITIES, SEOUL:

"There can be another cut again - not this year but maybe in the first quarter."

"Concern over deflation is increasing due to CPI, which may bring the need for another rate cut. The Fed's policy will also be a factor influencing BOK policy direction."

RONALD MAN, ECONOMIST, HSBC, HONG KONG:

"The decision by the Bank of Korea to lower its policy rate shows that the central bank has harmonised its policy with the government. The policy rate is now at its post-Lehman low."

"Given we expect external demand to gradually recover and lift Korea's GDP growth from 3.5 percent to 3.7 percent in 2015, we believe the monetary easing cycle is over."

MARKET REACTION:

Investors pushed treasury bond futures up after the Bank of Korea cut rates while the won slightly extended some losses.

The won was trading down 0.4 percent at 1,068.4 to the dollar while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index was flat at 1,930.05, and December futures on three-year treasury bonds ticked 0.13 points higher at 107.78 as of 0107 GMT. (Reporting by Christine Kim, Joonhee Yu and Kahyun Yang; Editing by Tony Munroe)