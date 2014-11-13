SEOUL Nov 13 South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday, in line with market expectations.

KEY POINTS:

- All 33 analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the central bank would keep the base rate on hold. Fourteen of 24 analysts forecast the Bank of Korea's next move would be a cut, most likely at the start of 2015, while 10 said the next move would be an increase.

COMMENTARY:

IM NOJUNG, CHIEF ECONOMIST, IM INVESTMENT & SECURITIES:

"The next move is possibly a cut in Q1 of 2015."

"The domestic economy is the main driving factor of BOK's future policy."

"The weakening yen may be a factor in the BOK's rate policy, but the central bank will not speak out about it. The Korean won is also weakening, so the yen will not be as much of a burden. However, the yen is weakening much faster than the won so it still is a factor."

MARKET REACTION:

Investors were widely unmoved by the central bank's decision to keep rates steady.

The won was trading down 0.1 percent at 1,097.5 to the dollar while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.3 percent at 1,973.15, and December futures on three-year treasury bonds ticked 0.05 points higher/lower at 107.93 as of 0156 GMT. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Kahyun Yang; Editing by Tony Munroe)