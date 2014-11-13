(Correcting name of brokerage in first commentary)

SEOUL Nov 13 South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday, in line with market expectations.

- All 33 analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the central bank would keep the base rate on hold. Fourteen of 24 analysts forecast the Bank of Korea's next move would be a cut, most likely at the start of 2015, while 10 said the next move would be an increase.

LEE CHUL-HEE, ECONOMIST, YUANTA SECURITIES KOREA:

"The government has already made moves or at least influenced the dollar/won market by flagging the dangers posed by a weak yen, lessening the burden on the Bank of Korea to address this issue by cutting rates further, especially when it poses downside risks such as rising household debt and import prices."

"There could be another rate cut next year when falling oil prices place further deflationary pressure on countries such as Japan, and if the Bank of Japan reacts by easing further, the yen's further decline against the won could prompt the Bank of Korea to follow suit by easing as well."

IM NOJUNG, CHIEF ECONOMIST, IM INVESTMENT & SECURITIES:

"The next move is possibly a cut in Q1 of 2015."

"The domestic economy is the main driving factor of BOK's future policy."

"The weakening yen may be a factor in the BOK's rate policy, but the central bank will not speak out about it. The Korean won is also weakening, so the yen will not be as much of a burden. However, the yen is weakening much faster than the won so it still is a factor."

Investors were widely unmoved by the central bank's decision to keep rates steady.

The won was trading down 0.1 percent at 1,097.5 to the dollar while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.3 percent at 1,973.15, and December futures on three-year treasury bonds ticked 0.05 points higher/lower at 107.93 as of 0156 GMT. (Reporting by Christine Kim, Kahyun Yang and Joonhee Yu; Editing by Tony Munroe)