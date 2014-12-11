SEOUL Dec 11 South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged for a second straight month on Thursday, as expected.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base rate steady at 2.00 percent, a media official said without elaborating. Governor Lee Ju-yeol was due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

KEY POINTS:

- 30 out of 31 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll before the decision said the Bank of Korea would leave rates untouched on Thursday while a majority said the bank would likely cut them early next year.

NA JUNG-HYEOK, ECONOMIST, HYUNDAI SECURITIES

"We will need to see if the decision today was unanimous or not, as the Bank of Korea has maintained a very conservative stance as of late and it's important that they show clearer signals of willingness to ease."

"Whether it be inflation, domestic consumption, or exports, there are signs of weakness all around in the economy, and with major central banks around the world taking further easing steps, export-reliant and exchange-rate sensitive South Korea will likely ride along and cut rates in the first quarter of next year."

GARETH LEATHER, ASIA ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"Barring any sudden change in rhetoric from the central bank, we expect monetary policy to remain on hold well into 2015, with the next move more likely to be a hike than a cut."

"We think deflationary fears are overstated, and do not justify a cut in interest rates. Moreover, GDP growth rebounded in the third quarter, and we expect the recovery to continue over the next year on the back of loose fiscal policy and an upturn in global demand. Another reason not to expect any further rate cuts is the high level of household debt."

STEPHEN LEE, ECONOMIST, SAMSUNG SECURITIES

"We see the next move as a cut in the first quarter of 2015."

"In the short term, the inflation rate will be an important matter for Bank of Korea policy amid global reflationary policies."

"December's inflation rate will be affected by the declining oil price. Also, economic factors such as increasing household loans will be important in considering structural financial stability."

Market reaction to the central bank's widely expected decision was muted.

The won was up 0.5 percent at 1,096.7 to the dollar while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.8 percent at 1,930.02. December futures on three-year treasury bonds ticked 8 basis points higher at 107.95 as of 0110 GMT. (Reporting by Christine Kim, Sohee Kim, Joonhee Yu and Kahyun Yang; Editing by Tony Munroe)