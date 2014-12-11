(Repeats to fix formatting)

* Governor says talk of c.bank moving on deflation "excessive"

* Growth, inflation forecasts to be downgraded in Jan

* Majority of analysts see rate cut in early 2015

By Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo

SEOUL, Dec 11 South Korea's central bank governor flagged downward revisions to forecasts for inflation and economic growth, raising expectations of an imminent interest rate cut after the bank opted to hold the policy rate steady on Thursday.

Governor Lee Ju-yeol described fears voiced over deflation risks as "excessive", and said the economy was being held back by structural issues despite efforts by the central bank and government to boost growth.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base rate steady at 2.00 percent, as forecast by 30 out 31 analysts polled by Reuters. A majority of analysts expected a rate cut in early 2015.

The governor told a news conference that the decision to keep the interest unchanged was unanimous. The central bank has cut interest rates twice earlier this year.

Lee went on to outline downward pressure on economic growth for South Korea's export-focused economy, singling out the weakness in European markets.

"I believe in the past two months things have changed so much, including weakness in the euro zone, that it will be difficult for us to keep our 2015 growth forecast of 3.9 percent intact," Lee said.

The central bank chief also said that while inflation was weak, suggestions that South Korea was in danger sliding into a deflationary phase were overblown.

"Inflation will remain weak for the time being until it gradually rises," Lee said. "Asking the central bank to act on fears the economy may fall into deflation is a bit excessive."

Inflation has long remained subdued in Asia's fourth-largest economy due to low oil and farm prices, raising concerns over deflation while export growth this year is expected to improve only slightly from last year's 2.1 percent to 3 percent.

The central bank's last forecasts made in October projected growth next year at 3.9 percent and inflation at 2.4 percent. The Bank of Korea will release revised forecasts in January.

"Based on economic fundamentals, we stick to our call for an imminent rate cut and believe that the BOK will eventually take action in Q1 2015," said economists at ANZ Bank in a note to clients after the governor's news conference.

(Editing by Eric Meijer and Simon cameron-Moore)