SEOUL Jan 15 South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged for a third straight month on Thursday, in line with expectations, as it observes the ongoing recovery at home along with euro zone troubles and falling oil prices.

Still, a majority of the analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the Bank of Korea would cut the policy interest rate within the first half of this year to help Asia's fourth-largest economy sustain its recovery in the face of weak global demand.

KEY POINTS:

- Full story

- Twenty-seven out of the 34 analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast the Bank of Korea would hold the base rate steady at 2.0 percent on Thursday, whereas the other seven analysts saw a cut in the rate to record-low 1.75 percent.

- CHRONOLOGY

- Graphic link.reuters.com/hak95s

COMMENTARY:

KRYSTAL TAN, ASIA ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"Barring a change in rhetoric from the central bank, we expect monetary policy to remain on hold this year."

"We expect the economy to recover in the coming quarters, supported by low oil prices, loose fiscal policy and the Bank of Korea's earlier rate cuts. Although consumer price inflation hit a 15-year low of 0.8 percent y/y in December and may fall further in the coming months, this largely reflects a slump in commodity prices."

"Core inflation, which is a better measure of underlying price pressure, remains higher than the headline rate. We doubt the central bank will respond to a fall in inflation that has been caused by temporary supply-side factors."

KIM JONG-SU, ECONOMIST, TAURUS INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"We are expecting the rate to be raised in the fourth quarter, by 25 bps."

"I think the biggest threat to the South Korean economy is a possible (global) markets instability in relation to the falling oil prices."

IM NO-JUNG, CHIEF ECONOMIST, IM INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"I expect a cut of 25 bps in February or March."

"Private consumption is not increasing because household income is not growing fast, which is a structural problem. Growing household debt is also a big part of the structural problems dragging on domestic demand."

YOON YEO-SAM, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, DAEWOO SECURITIES

"A rate cut sometime in the first quarter looks to be unavoidable at this point as the economy still faces a lot of headwind and it doesn't look like growth will pick up in any meaningful way soon."

"Cheap oil may be beneficial to the economy in the long run, but it's a troubling sign for the economy when demand and consumer confidence is falling in tandem with oil prices."

MARKET REACTION:

The won slightly cut losses whereas the treasury bond futures extended fall as the Bank of Korea's rate decision.

The won was down 0.2 percent at 1,084.4 to the dollar at 0110 GMT while March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.12 points to 108.57. the Korea Composite Stock Price Index was nearly flat at 1,914.34 points. (Reporting by Christine Kim, Joonhee Yu, Kahyun Yang, Sohee Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)