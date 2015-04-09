SEOUL, April 9 South Korea's central bank kept
interest rates untouched on Thursday, as forecast, as the bank
was widely expectedly to pause before easing again in a
follow-up to its March rate cut.
The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base
rate steady at 1.75 percent, a media official said
without elaborating. Governor Lee Ju-yeol was due to hold a news
conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).
KEY POINTS:
- Full story
- Thirty-two out of 34 analysts polled in a Reuters survey
said the central bank would keep its monetary policy rate
unchanged this week.
- CHRONOLOGY
- Graphic link.reuters.com/hak95s
COMMENTARY:
PARK HEE-CHAN, ECONOMIST, MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES
"We think that the BoK will keep its current 1.75 percent
interest rate throughout 2015."
"The Fed will have to eventually hike the interest rate, and
this will pressure BoK from lowering the interest rate again."
"U.S. economic indicators are weaker than expected, and how
it all plays out in the coming month will dictate the Fed's
timing of the eventual rate hike. So, the BoK will be subject to
the Fed's outlook. We believe that the Fed will raise interest
rates in September."
LEE JUNG-BEOM, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, KOREA INVESTMENT AND
SECURITIES
"It seems that for a while the rate will be kept at 1.75 by
the BoK since the economic growth rate is not expected to be
lower than 3 percent."
"Rate policy movements will be determined according to when
the U.S. Fed raises its interest rate. So my forecast for now is
the rate will be held for the rest of 2015."
"The key determinants for the BoK's next rate policy
direction would be the degree to which the economy recovers. The
U.S. and Europe seem to be recovering slightly, and since China
says it will use many measures to stimulate its economy we will
have to see how exports to China perform."
KIM SANG-HOON, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, KB INVESTMENT &
SECURITIES
"We expect that the central bank will cut rates in May or
June, based on the BoK's outlook for the local economy."
LEE JAE-HYUNG, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, YUANTA SECURITIES
"We expect that the rate will be on hold through the end of
this year."
"The Bok's next rate decision will be affected by the Fed's
rate policy. When the oil price starts to rebound, inflation
expectations will rise."
"Consumer sentiment is still low. The next Bok policy will
be affected by domestic demand momentum. "
MARKET REACTION:
Markets were largely unmoved from previous levels after the
Bank of Korea's decision.
The won was trading down 0.4 percent at 1,094.9 to
the dollar at 0108 GMT while June futures on three-year treasury
bonds edged down 0.03 points to 109.41. The Korea
Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Christine Kim, Seungyun Oh, Sohee Kim, Brian Kim
and Yeawon Choi; Editing by Tony Munroe)