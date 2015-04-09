SEOUL, April 9 South Korea's central bank kept interest rates untouched on Thursday, as forecast, as the bank was widely expectedly to pause before easing again in a follow-up to its March rate cut.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base rate steady at 1.75 percent, a media official said without elaborating. Governor Lee Ju-yeol was due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

********************************************************

KEY POINTS:

- Full story

- Thirty-two out of 34 analysts polled in a Reuters survey said the central bank would keep its monetary policy rate unchanged this week.

- CHRONOLOGY

- Graphic link.reuters.com/hak95s

COMMENTARY:

PARK HEE-CHAN, ECONOMIST, MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES

"We think that the BoK will keep its current 1.75 percent interest rate throughout 2015."

"The Fed will have to eventually hike the interest rate, and this will pressure BoK from lowering the interest rate again."

"U.S. economic indicators are weaker than expected, and how it all plays out in the coming month will dictate the Fed's timing of the eventual rate hike. So, the BoK will be subject to the Fed's outlook. We believe that the Fed will raise interest rates in September."

LEE JUNG-BEOM, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, KOREA INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES

"It seems that for a while the rate will be kept at 1.75 by the BoK since the economic growth rate is not expected to be lower than 3 percent."

"Rate policy movements will be determined according to when the U.S. Fed raises its interest rate. So my forecast for now is the rate will be held for the rest of 2015."

"The key determinants for the BoK's next rate policy direction would be the degree to which the economy recovers. The U.S. and Europe seem to be recovering slightly, and since China says it will use many measures to stimulate its economy we will have to see how exports to China perform."

KIM SANG-HOON, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, KB INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"We expect that the central bank will cut rates in May or June, based on the BoK's outlook for the local economy."

LEE JAE-HYUNG, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, YUANTA SECURITIES

"We expect that the rate will be on hold through the end of this year."

"The Bok's next rate decision will be affected by the Fed's rate policy. When the oil price starts to rebound, inflation expectations will rise."

"Consumer sentiment is still low. The next Bok policy will be affected by domestic demand momentum. "

MARKET REACTION:

Markets were largely unmoved from previous levels after the Bank of Korea's decision.

The won was trading down 0.4 percent at 1,094.9 to the dollar at 0108 GMT while June futures on three-year treasury bonds edged down 0.03 points to 109.41. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Christine Kim, Seungyun Oh, Sohee Kim, Brian Kim and Yeawon Choi; Editing by Tony Munroe)