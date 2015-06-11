SEOUL, June 11 South Korea's central bank cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to a record-low 1.50 percent on Thursday to offset potentially harmful economic effects from an outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

A Bank of Korea media official announced the monetary policy committee's decision to lower the base rate KROCRT=ECI, without elaborating. Governor Lee Ju-yeol was due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

********************************************************

KEY POINTS:

- Full story:

- A Reuters survey conducted before the rate decision showed fifteen out of 28 analysts forecast the central bank would trim interest rates to 1.50 percent, while the rest projected a hold.

- CHRONOLOGY:

- Graphic link.reuters.com/hak95s

COMMENTARY:

KIM MYONG-SIL, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, KB INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"As of now we are expecting the Fed to raise interest rates within this year, and it's hard to imagine that the BoK will react with another rate cut. Also, the fundamental data suggests that the current rate is as low as it will go for now."

"We were expecting a rate cut in July, or at least within the third quarter, so we believe the BoK's decision was affected by the MERS outbreak."

"Investment and export figures were sluggish, but consumption figures were recovering in May. People believe that the MERS situation will stagnate consumption so it probably gave a little push towards the rate cut decision."

"The finance ministry's stance on a supplementary budget is conservative, and we share their view. A rate cut seems to be enough to show the government's intention."

KRYSTAL TAN, ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"The hurdle for further cuts is high, given financial stability risks from rising household debt."

"Although the domestic economy appears to have improved in recent months, the outbreak of MERS could stop the recovery in its tracks, at least in the short-term."

"For now though, we think it will take a severe deterioration in the growth outlook to convince the central bank to cut rates further given that it is still worried that the acceleration in household debt growth could pose a threat to financial stability."

KIM HAN-JIN, STRATEGIST, KTB SECURITIES

"I think the BoK will keep its rate steady from now on for the remaining year."

"I think BoK would have cut rates today, even if there was no MERS. MERS is in fact a short-term issue."

"I think it is necessary to use other measures such as supplementary budget or some stimulus package ... The economy is weaker than expectations these days and there exist structural problems for the economy too. So we need more measures than just interest rate cuts."

SEO HYANG-MI, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, HI INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"It's difficult to cut interest rates additionally, as the U.S. yield is rising."

"Regardless of MERS, I had expected a rate cut due to recently unveiled lukewarm economic sentiment indexes and as the lower yen/won cross rates are burdensome for exporters."

"A supplementary budget would be helpful in this economic situation."

PETER PARK, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, NH INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"There will be no more rate cut. If the MERS spread had not occurred, the rate cut would have been a burden for the BoK due to the side effects such as growing household debt."

"I expect the South Korean government to make a supplementary budget by the end of this month."

MARKET REACTION:

Treasury bond futures erased modest gains from earlier in the session while stocks and the won showed a muted reaction to the rate cut on Thursday, which had been expected by a majority of analysts in a Reuters poll.

June futures on three-year treasury bonds were trading flat at 109.26 as of 0108 GMT, while the won edged down 0.3 percent against the dollar. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up half a percent. (Reporting by Christine Kim, Sohee Kim, Yeawon Choi, Brian Kim and Seungyun Oh; Editing by Tony Munroe)