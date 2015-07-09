SEOUL, July 9 South Korea's central bank kept its policy interest rate steady at a record low 1.50 percent on Thursday, in a widely expected decision after it lowered rates in June to combat the impact of an outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.

- All 28 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll said the Bank of Korea (BOK) would keep the base rate unchanged.

LEE JUNG-BEOM, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, KOREA INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES

"I do not expect additional rate cuts. There is not much to gain by using additional rate cuts, and there is risk such action will cause harm to financial stability."

"A supplementary budget creates demand directly, so if applied this year, it will make quite an impact right away."

"I do not think that Greece or Chinese stock problems will pressure BoK to have additional rate cuts for now. However, if Grexit happens and Chinese stock risks lead the Fed to postpone rate hikes, then it might affect BoK in its future rate decision."

KRYSTAL TAN, ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"We think it will take a severe deterioration in the growth outlook to convince the BoK to cut rates again given concerns about household indebtedness."

"Additional rate cuts could encourage households to take on even more debt, which would add to risks in the financial sector."

"Barring a sudden change in rhetoric from the BoK, we expect rates to be left on hold for the remainder of the year."

SEO HYANG-MI, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, HI INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"If China's stock market drops continuously in the long run, it could prompt the BoK to cut rates. Until now, it has been just China's stock market problems rather than a Chinese economic downturn. We need to see the economic data for the third quarter in China."

Markets were largely unmoved by the widely anticipated decision.

September futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.06 points to trade at 109.17 as of 0100 GMT, while the won edged down 0.2 percent to 1,138.6. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 1.5 percent to trade at 1,986.25 points. (Reporting by Christine Kim, Yeawon Choi and Seungyun Oh; Editing by Tony Munroe)