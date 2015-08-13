SEOUL Aug 13 South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged at 1.50 percent on Thursday, as expected, as it assesses the effect of previous policy easing on the struggling economy and waits for the U.S. Federal Reserve to start raising rates.

KEY POINTS:

- All 27 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll said the Bank of Korea (BOK) would keep the base rate unchanged while a majority said interest rates would remain at the current level until the end of the year.

COMMENTARY:

YOU SUN-WOONG, FIXED INCOME/CREDIT ANALYST, LIG INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"I think the BoK will hold rates steady for this year, because the MERS outbreak has calmed down and there will be the supplementary budget taking effect, which changed the Korean economy's outlook."

"I think China's yuan devaluation is a temporary policy since international opinion will be opposed to it and the policy goes against the Chinese government's aims of boosting domestic demand. Therefore, I expect the BoK's interest rate would be held steady despite yuan devaluation."

KRYSTAL TAN, ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS, SINGAPORE

"We are maintaining our view that it will take a severe deterioration in the growth outlook to convince the BoK to cut rates further given concerns about rising household debt."

"Speculation of further rate cuts had risen following the PBOC move, but we see little reason for Korean policymakers to make any knee-jerk reaction. The fall in the renminbi so far is not a big deal in terms of export competitiveness, not least because the won is still 5.5 percent weaker than the renminbi since the start of the year."

"There have also been signs that the economy is starting to recover after slowing in Q2. Both consumer confidence and business sentiment have edged up, while private consumption indicators, such as department store sales and domestic car sales, improved in July."

PARK HYUNG-MIN, ECONOMIST, SHINHAN INVESTMENT CORP

"Additional interest rate reduction seems unlikely."

"Even if the yuan is depreciated, the Korean won was already weak. Some people say (the depreciation of the yuan) is close to a currency war, but I think if it doesn't have a lot of impact on South Korea's market, there is no need to respond to the policy changes of China."

"It will not be easy for the government to achieve its (growth) goal. The export economy was slumping and MERS reduced consumption. Recovery seems to be slow. August is also an off-season for foreign visitors. There are more negative elements after the yuan was depreciated."

MOON HONG-CHUL, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, DONGBU SECURITIES

"We expect that the BOK will keep interest rates steady until the end of this year on a weak won and following domestic economic growth rates. If the rate fell below 0.5 percent Q-on-Q in coming quarters, BOK would cut rates this year."

"We expect the growth rate would be around 1 percent in coming quarters, and the year's total growth rate would be around 2.5 percent."

"The local economy will be weighed on by decreased exports following the devaluation of the Chinese yuan and by falls in oil prices."

YOON YEO-SAM, FIXED INCOME ANALYST, KDB DAEWOO SECURITIES

"We expect the BoK to cut rate in October this year. The yuan devaluation has increased the possibility of an additional rate cut."

"It would be hard to achieve the growth target of the BoK. There are no distinctive signs of domestic consumption recovery, and the weakened yuan would not be helpful to improve exports."

MARKET REACTION:

September futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.09 points to trade at 109.38 as of 0100 GMT, while the won was up 1.5 percent at 1,173.0 against the dollar. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.1 percent to trade at 1,977.74 points. (Reporting by Christine Kim, Sohee Kim, Seungyun Oh; Editing by Tony Munroe)