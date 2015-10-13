* For poll data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=KROCRT%3DECI

* 26 out of 29 see base rate unchanged

* Respondents divided between imminent cut and no change

* Consumption improving while exports still a drag

SEOUL, Oct 13 South Korea's central bank is expected to keep interest rates steady for a fourth straight month at this week's policy review, but many analysts believe a fragile economic recovery amid a collapse in exports may force another rate cut by year-end.

Twenty six of 29 analysts polled by Reuters forecast the Bank of Korea (BOK) would hold its seven-day base rate at 1.50 percent on Thursday. The rest expect rates would be lowered to 1.25 percent.

The BOK has cut interest rates twice this year, with the last one coming in June as growth in Asia's fourth largest economy slowed sharply due to a slide in exports and weak domestic consumption following the outbreak of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome virus in late May.

The slowdown in the country's major trading partner China has been particularly hard on Korea's globe-trotting manufacturing firms.

But with policy makers expressing optimism about a recent pick-up in momentum as consumer spending rebounds, analysts say borrowing costs aren't likely to be lowered this week.

That stance could change rapidly, however, as slackening global growth continues to pressure the economy.

"Hints of more easing may surface in November on doubts third-quarter momentum will not spill over into the fourth," said Yoon Yeo-sam, a fixed-income analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities in Seoul.

Fourteen of the 29 analysts in the same poll, including the three who expect an easing this week, are predicting a 25-basis-point cut as soon as November. Thirteen saw no change for an extended period, while two had no clear views.

Data has shown consumers splurged during the third-quarter thanks to a major autumn holiday and discount sales nationwide, but the worry is that this upturn won't be enough to make up for a collapse in exports.

Economic growth during the third quarter would likely reach 1 percent or slightly higher, BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol said over the weekend on the sidelines of an annual meeting of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund in Lima.

Lee said growth was moving largely in line with the bank's earlier expectations.

The central bank will also release revised economic forecasts for 2015 and 2016 on Thursday, which are widely expected to show little change from its July projections for this year's growth at 2.8 percent and next year's at 3.3 percent. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi, Jee Heun Kahng and Hooyeon Kim; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)