SEOUL Oct 15 South Korea's central bank kept its policy interest rate unchanged for a fourth straight month on Thursday, a widely expected decision as it aims to assess the recent signs of recovering domestic demand.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee left its base rate unchanged at a record-low 1.50 percent, a media official said without elaborating.

KEY POINTS:

- Twenty six of 29 analysts polled by Reuters forecast the Bank of Korea (BOK) would hold its seven-day base rate at 1.50 percent on Thursday. The rest expect rates would be lowered to 1.25 percent.

COMMENTARY:

KRYSTAL TAN, ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"We expect the BoK to keep rates on hold for the rest of 2015 and through 2016."

"As recent economic data have been encouraging, the pressure on the BoK to further loosen monetary policy has eased. Consumer confidence and business sentiment have both edged up in recent months. Industrial production and retail sales have also recorded gains. Exports remain a weak spot but, even there, some signs of improvement have emerged."

"Another key reason why we do not expect further rate cuts is concern about Korea's high and rising household debt."

SEO HYUANG-MI, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, HI INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"If the Fed keeps its rates steady by the end of the year, BoK may cut base rates additionally in the first quarter of 2016."

KONG DONG-RAK, GENERAL MANAGER, KOREA ASSET INVESTMENT SECURITIES

"There is possibility for rate reduction next month. There is not enough momentum in the global economy."

LEE JUNG-BEOM, FIXED INCOME ANALYST, KOREA INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES

"Expect rates to hold steady until next year. There may be a limited increase next year."

"Before, there were worries that the BoK may not lower rates even if indexes indicated that they should do otherwise because of the Fed, but now, because (South Korean) indicators are positive, there are no such worries."

MARKET REACTION:

December futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.04 points to trade at 109.64 as of 0059 GMT, while the won was up 0.8 percent at 1,137.7 against the dollar. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.9 percent at 2,027.70 points. (Reporting by Christine Kim, Yeawon Choi, Hooyeon Kim and Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Tony Munroe)