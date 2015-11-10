* For poll data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=KROCRT%3DECI

* 29 out of 31 see base rate unchanged

* Respondents divided between cut and no change

* BOK rate cut timing views pushed back on Fed

SEOUL, Nov 10 South Korea's central bank is expected to keep its policy interest rate unchanged this week on increasing anticipation of a rate hike in the U.S., but it may still ease within the next four months to preserve domestic momentum, a Reuters poll found.

Twenty-nine out of 31 analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast the Bank of Korea would hold the base rate at 1.50 percent at Thursday's meeting, whereas the remaining two saw a cut in the rate to a fresh record low of 1.25 percent.

Of those who gave an opinion on where rates would go next, 16 of 27 analysts saw rates on hold at least until end-June next year.

Eleven respondents said rates would be cut again soon to follow up the BOK's 25 basis point cuts in March and June this year.

As the outlook for a December rate hike in the U.S. gained traction this week, thanks to robust jobs data there, most analysts who had previously forecast a Korean rate cut this year pushed back their projections to early next year.

"Right now, there is no plausible reason to cut rates as consumption is recovering while the U.S. Federal Reserve is gearing up to raise rates," said Peter Park, an economist at NH Investment & Securities.

Park sees local interest rates being held steady until end-June next year.

Thanks to a rebound in private consumption, annual inflation in October stepped up to its highest in 11 months, driven by the services sector.

Price pressures are expected to grow after the base effect from low global oil prices dissipates next year, analysts said, which could stay the Bank of Korea's hand.

Annual consumer price inflation, as well as core inflation, are well below the central bank's current inflation target band of 2.5 to 3.5 percent, but the target is set to expire at the end of this year and discussions are ongoing to set the new 3-year target.

Despite inflation creeping up and mounting household debt, analysts who saw a cut have persistently pressed for action to offset the harmful effects of falling exports on the economy.

Exports have declined throughout this year, with shipments in October slumping the most in more than six years as steep falls in exports to China, the U.S. and Europe reflected a further weakening in global demand. (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim, Yeonsoo Kwak and Jee Heun Kahng; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)