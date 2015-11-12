(Adds more comments)

SEOUL Nov 12 South Korea's central bank kept interest rates steady on Thursday for a fifth straight month, a widely expected move as an anticipated rate hike in the United States in December has increased uncertainties globally.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee left its base rate unchanged at record-low 1.50 percent, a media official said without elaborating.

********************************************************

KEY POINTS:

- Full story

- Twenty-nine out of 31 analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast the Bank of Korea would hold the base rate at 1.50 percent at Thursday's meeting, whereas the remaining two saw a cut in the rate to a fresh record low of 1.25 percent.

- CHRONOLOGY

- Graphic link.reuters.com/hak95s

COMMENTARY:

KRYSTAL TAN, ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS, SINGAPORE

"Admittedly, weak merchandise exports remain a concern, while benign price pressures suggest the central bank has scope to loosen monetary policy if it feels the economy requires more support."

"However, we think Korea's high and rising household debt will make the BoK reluctant to cut rates further. Additional rate cuts could encourage households to take on more debt, which would add to risks in the financial sector."

LEE JAE-HYUNG, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, YUANTA SECURITIES

"I don't think the rate will be cut soon. The global market is unclear, consumer prices are showing signs of rebound from low base levels, and recent data released by the BOK is showing resilient domestic demand."

KIM JINA, FIXED INCOME ANALYST, IBK SECURITIES

"There may be another cut in the rate early next year, around March or April."

"Of course, whether the U.S. raises rates in December or early next year, what is important is the speed and range. That is how it will affect other (countries') rate policy."

MARKET REACTION:

Markets showed no reaction to the widely anticipated decision.

December futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.03 points to trade at 109.13 as of 0220 GMT, while the won was up 0.2 percent at 1,153.1 against the dollar. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was nearly flat, trading at 1,995.55 points. (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim, Jee Heun Kahng, Christine Kim and Rebecca Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)