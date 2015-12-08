* For poll details click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=KROCRT%3DECI

SEOUL, Dec 8 South Korea's central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at this week's policy meeting as it will want to observe the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision next week, when the Fed is highly expected to hike rates.

All 31 analysts polled by Reuters forecast the Bank of Korea (BOK) would keep the base rate unchanged at 1.50 percent for a sixth straight month in December.

When queried over the central bank's next policy move, 18 of the 31 analysts said they believed the BOK would keep rates unchanged for a prolonged period of time. The remaining 13 predicted a rate cut, probably in the first three months of next year.

"I expect the BOK will likely keep rates on hold through the first half of 2016 as domestic demand grows steadily, supported by monetary easing earlier in 2015 and government spending plans," said Emily Dabbs, economist at Moody's Analytics.

"Rate cuts earlier in the year have also spurred household demand for credit, and this will make the central bank hesitant to ease monetary policy further. As inflation rises in the second half of 2016, the central bank will likely increase rates but at a fairly slow pace."

After cutting interest rates twice this year, with the last cut in June, Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol has grown increasingly hesitant to lower rates much more as the expected Fed rate hike looms and consumption has been steadily on the mend.

Although the central bank says South Korea is unlikely to be directly affected by a Fed rate hike thanks to its strong fundamentals, the BOK has not ruled out the possibility of a crisis in another country causing jitters at home.

Third-quarter GDP growth was revised up to 1.3 percent in sequential terms earlier this month, mainly helped by domestic consumption-related factors, which was the fastest growth since the June quarter of 2010.

As consumption has grown headline inflation has also been creeping up, with data out early this month showing inflation in November reached its highest in a year. The finance ministry has said inflation is bound to increase in coming months.

Household debt continues to snowball, putting pressure on the central bank and other policymakers as housing prices rose for a 27th straight month in November, and marked the fastest annual growth since March 2012. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak, Hooyeon Kim and Jee Heun Kahng; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)