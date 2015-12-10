(Corrects to show that Seo Hyang-mi expects the BOK to leave rates on hold, not cut them, in the first half of 2016)

SEOUL Dec 10 The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee left its base rate unchanged at a record-low 1.50 percent, a media official said on Thursday.

KEY POINTS:

- All 31 analysts in a Reuters survey forecast the Bank of Korea would leave interest rates unchanged at 1.50 percent.

SEO HYANG-MI, FIXED INCOME ANALYST, HI INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"Ahead of the FOMC meeting scheduled for next week, we need to pay attention to foreigners selling their local stocks on the main board. South Korea's monetary policy could change depending on foreign stock selling."

"I believe that the U.S. Fed will raise rates gradually. However, we need to stay cautious until January to counter market volatility."

Seo said she expects the Bank of Korea to keep rates on hold in the first half of 2016.

KIM SANG-HOON, FIXED INCOME ANALYST, KB INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"I expect rates to be cut next March"

"I expect the U.S. Fed to raise rates slowly for its own exports as well as for developing nations. If the Fed raise is slow, there will be less pressure for the BOK to move in the opposite direction."

"Domestic demand was high because we were recovering from the MERS crisis, as well as bringing forward what was future spending through Korean 'Black Friday'. Real income is decreasing, so it will be difficult to maintain high domestic demand."

PARK HEE-CHAN, ECONOMIST, MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES

"I expect the base rate to be lowered in the first half of next year."

"Forecasts will differ based on how fast the U.S. Fed raises its interest rate. The faster it is raised, there will be issues on the gap between U.S. and South Korean base rates. But the possibility for the Fed to raise rates quickly is low."

"Domestic demand is likely to continue to increase, but it is hard to say that it is leading economic growth."

Markets were more affected by offshore factors early on Thursday than the Bank of Korea rate decision, which was widely expected.

December futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.01 points to trade at 109.32 as of 0059 GMT, while the won was up half a percent at 1,174.0 against the dollar. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index inched up 0.2 percent, trading at 1,951.40 points. (Reporting by Christine Kim, Hooyeon Kim, Jee Heun Kahng and Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Tony Munroe)