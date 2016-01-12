* For poll details click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=KROCRT%3DECI

* 29 out of 30 analysts see base rate unchanged

* Most see no change for at least for six months

* Bank of Korea reviews policy on Jan 14

SEOUL, Jan 12 South Korea's central bank is expected to keep its policy rate on hold at this week's monetary meeting, given the current turmoil in global markets, and while it evaluates the effects of the U.S. Federal Reserve's December interest rate hike.

Twenty-nine out of 30 analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast the Bank of Korea would hold the base rate steady at 1.50 percent for a seventh straight month at Thursday's meeting , while one saw a 25 basis point cut.

Of the 28 analysts who gave a forecast on the central bank's future policy direction beyond January, a majority of 17 saw no change in the BOK's favoured 7-day repurchase agreement rate for at least six months to over a year, or a hike late in the year.

The remaining 11 respondents projected a cut, with most seeing it within the first quarter of the year.

"Slow economic recovery and low inflation may support views for a rate cut but global financial unrest and rising household debt offset these reasons," said You Sun-woong, a credit analyst at LIG Investment & Securities, who sees rates on hold until year-end.

The January poll saw more analysts cautiously withdrawing their rate cut forecasts compared to December, when on-hold views had only a slim majority, as inflation paces the slow but steady recovery of domestic demand.

Inflation in December accelerated above expectations to its highest in 16 months, standing at 1.3 percent and reflecting increased demand for services.

The central bank has taken a firm line that inflation will keep moving towards its new three-year inflation target of 2.0 percent as the base effects of low global oil prices dissipate.

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol also recently stressed the need to ensure financial stability in Asia's fourth-largest economy, saying high debt levels and rising U.S. interest rates could present risks.

Despite rising inflation and burgeoning household debt, risks for the central bank lie to the downside, including public concerns government efforts aimed at boosting consumption may run out of steam early in the year.

President Park Geun-hye has ordered government officials to do the best they can to prevent consumption from faltering, but some analysts view the central bank will have no choice to cut if domestic demand collapses soon.

Along with the policy review, the central bank will also release revised quarterly economic forecasts for 2015, 2016 and new projections for 2017. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak, Hooyeon Kim, Jee Heun Kahng and Dahee Kim; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)