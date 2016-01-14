(Adds more comments from analysts)

SEOUL Jan 14 South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged for a seventh straight month on Thursday, in line with expectations, as it observes the recent market turmoil sparked by China as well as the effects of the U.S. December rate hike.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee left its base rate unchanged at a record-low 1.50 percent, a media official said on Thursday.

********************************************************

KEY POINTS:

- Full story

- 29 out of 30 analysts in a Reuters survey forecast the Bank of Korea would leave interest rates unchanged at 1.50 percent.

- CHRONOLOGY

- Graphic link.reuters.com/hak95s

COMMENTARY:

KRYSTAL TAN, ASIA ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"Although the US Fed hiked rates last month, there is little incentive for the BoK to follow suit. Given its strong fundamentals, such as a significant current account surplus and ample foreign exchange reserves, Korea should prove resilient to any volatility stemming from US monetary tightening."

"Instead, with price pressures benign and the economy still in a fragile state, the BoK will be keen to keep rates low to support the recovery. Consumer and business sentiment have softened around the turn of the year, while exports have continued to struggle."

LEE SEUNG-HOON, SENIOR ECONOMIST, SAMSUNG SECURITIES

"It seems very unlikely for Bank of Korea to lower the interest rate because household debt still remains high."

"Devaluation of the won does not seem to have much effect on the interest rate as of now."

KIM MIN-GYU, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, KIWOOM SECURITIES

"I expect the BoK to keep interest rates steady throughout this year. Even though the BoK cut interest rates four times (since 2014) household debt has been increasing continuously, which means there wasn't much impact from interest rate decisions. It is not practically useful to cut interest rate."

LEE JAE-HYUNG, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, YUANTA SECURITES

"I expect no additional rate cut for some time from now, but if there is, probably around second half of the year."

"The biggest factors were China and oil prices. China is closely related to South Korea's domestic market, and the oil price impacts inflation, thus affects shipbuilding and shipping industries."

"I think the strong global dollar and weak renminbi had a bigger effect in weakening pressure to cut rates."

MARKET REACTION:

Markets largely shrugged off the widely expected decision and were more affected by offshore factors on Thursday.

March futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.07 points to trade at 109.78 as of 0140 GMT, while the won was down 0.7 percent at 1,213.1 against the dollar. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was trading down 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Christine Kim, Rebecca Jang, Hooyeon Kim and Dahee Kim)