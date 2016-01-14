* BOK holds base rate at 1.50 pct (Reuters poll 1.50 pct)

* Majority see no rate change for months ahead

* Bond futures fall as Governor Lee sounds less dovish (Updates throughout after news conference)

By Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo

SEOUL, Jan 14 South Korea's central bank kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday, signalling it would stay put for some time, but then went on to cut this year's economic growth forecast.

"I do not agree that the lowered GDP forecast warrants monetary policy easing," Governor Lee Ju-yeol told a news conference, disclosing his bank reduced its growth forecast to 3.0 percent from the 3.2 percent predicted three months ago.

Uncertainty over the Chinese economy and markets, global oil prices and U.S. policy prospects all posed a risk to South Korea's economy, Lee said, but savings from low oil prices and a likely improvement in exports would provide a floor.

Governor Lee noted central bankers from emerging-market economies had been in close contact, adding that they had held a separate gathering on the sidelines of the Bank for International Settlements meeting last week, possibly reflecting concerns for global financial stability following the U.S. rate hike and China's market gyrations.

Lee gave no details from the meeting.

The head of Mexico's central bank said on Tuesday that emerging economies may need to resort to radical interventions in financial markets, similar to the sweeping measures taken by rich countries during the financial crisis, to cope with sharp capital outflows.

The Bank of Korea's seven-member board kept the base rate steady at record-low 1.50 percent in a unanimous vote - a seventh consecutive month of no change in the policy interest rate after two cuts last year.

Lee said last year's economic growth was estimated at 2.6 percent, compared to 2.7 percent predicted in its October 2015 forecasts, and actual 3.3 percent growth in 2014.

"I felt the governor's comments as a whole were neutral," said Yoon Yeo-sam, a fixed-income analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities. "I still see room for policy easing later because the inflation forecast was set at 1.4 percent."

The Bank of Korea revised its 2016 inflation forecast to 1.4 percent from the 1.7 percent set three months ago versus its medium-term target of 2.0 percent.

Lee said the increased purchasing power of South Korean consumers as a result of low oil prices would boost private consumption this year and exports would also do better than last year, citing an expected rise in global trade volume.

Bond futures prices fell and the won slightly cut losses as Lee's comments at the news conference were much less dovish than investors had expected, analysts said.

All but one of the 30 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll before the decision had projected a steady policy rate.

A growing number of analysts now see the central bank taking time and holding rates steady for the rest of the year to monitor the effects of the U.S. Federal Reserve's December rate hike and additional policy moves that may follow.

(Additional reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Eric Meijer)