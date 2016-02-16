SEOUL Feb 16 South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged for an eighth straight month on Tuesday, as expected, while monitoring the effects from global policy changes on the slowly recovering local economy.

KEY POINTS:

- 25 out of 27 analysts in a Reuters survey forecast the Bank of Korea would leave interest rates unchanged at 1.50 percent on Tuesday.

- CHRONOLOGY

- Graphic link.reuters.com/hak95s

COMMENTARY:

KIM SANG-HOON, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, KB INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"I expect rates to be cut in March."

"Internal and external conditions, such as the negative rate decision in Japan, the delay in the U.S. Fed rate, and the household debt index, have changed."

"I believe it will not be possible to reach the 3 percent (growth rate) mark. China decreased its growth rate views, and since we are highly affected by China, it will not be possible for us to go up while they are going down."

KONG DONG-RAK, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, KOREA ASSET INVESTMENT SECURITIES

"I think there is possibility for a rate cut in March."

"The reason for the possible rate cut is because the global economy is slowing down. There is concern for global deflation and thus I expect there is a need for stimulating the economy through fiscal policies."

"It seems hard for the economy to achieve the goal of 3 percent growth rate."

OH CHANG-SUP, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, MERITZ SECURITIES

"I expect the BoK to keep the interest rate steady for the rest of the year."

"The biggest factor would be the uncertainty of positive effects from lowering the interest rate. It is likely that it would only worsen household debt."

YOON YEO-SAM, FIXED INCOME ANALYST, KDB DAEWOO SECURITIES

"I expect the BoK to cut rates probably in March."

"Since South Korea is not considered a 'first mover' in global financial markets, it would've been difficult to cut rates ahead of big events, such as monetary policy meetings by the U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, and Bank of Japan scheduled in March."

MARKET REACTION:

Markets were largely unaffected after the widely expected decision to hold rates.

March futures on three-year treasury bonds were flat, trading at 110.22 as of 0101 GMT, unchanged from its level prior to the decision. The won was down half a percent at 1,213.6 against the dollar while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index was trading up 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Christine Kim, Yeonsoo Kwak, Jee Heun Kahng, Hooyeon Kim and Dahee Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe)