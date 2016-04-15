* For poll details click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=KROCRT%3DECI

* 21 out of 27 analysts see base rate frozen this week

* Last policy meeting for 4 board members

* Timing pushed back, but majority still see a cut

SEOUL, April 15 South Korea's central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged next week before it lowers them at least once more in coming months to tackle a torpid economy, a Reuters survey found on Friday.

Many analysts have been forecasting a rate cut for early this year, mostly nominating April, but the central bank chief's cautious views on the effects of rate cuts and subtle signs of improvement in the economy have led some to push back the timing of another cut.

Twenty-one of the 27 analysts polled in a Reuters survey said the Bank of Korea (BOK) would keep its monetary policy rate unchanged at the current record low of 1.50 percent next Tuesday, while the remaining six saw a cut to 1.25 percent.

Fourteen of the respondents who saw a hold, however, said the bank would cut rates again, with most of them saying it would take place before end-June.

The remaining 7 analysts saw no change through year-end.

The Bank of Korea will also release its revised economic forecasts for this year and 2017 on Tuesday. Poll respondents generally expect the forecasts to be downgraded, but not to any great extent.

"A sharp growth slowdown may have been avoided for Q1, thanks to inventories that bolster the GDP numbers. This should allow the BOK to argue that the growth path doesn't deviate too much from expectations, the output gap is slightly negative, and monetary policy is accommodative enough to support the economy," said Ma Tie-ying, economist at DBS Bank.

"But rate cuts will remain likely in the coming months. The final demand in the economy - consumption, investment and exports - is broadly weak."

The Bank of Korea's current GDP forecasts for this year and 2017 put growth at 3.0 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively. Governor Lee Ju-yeol has said this year's forecast faces downside risks.

The economy has been struggling to recover as exports remain weak while domestic consumption is showing signs of a slowdown.

The central bank is expected to to closely monitor the fallout from Wednesday's parliamentary election, as the ruling party suffered an upset defeat. Parliament does not have a direct say in interest rates but can urge the central bank to act.

Also likely to stay the BOK's hand is the departure of four board members whose terms end the day after the policy meeting. Successors have already been selected and analysts are keen to see what stance they are likely to take, they said.

In previous years, new members have been known to keep a cautious stance and voice no change in the rate for a while after taking office. But given that a large proportion of the board is being replaced, they may have no choice but to move quickly if circumstances demand.

"The new members are fully capable of cutting rates and there is a need to approach this issue from a macro-economic point," said Moon Hong-cheol, a fixed-income analyst at Dongbu Securities. (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim, Nataly Pak, Dahee Kim and Jee Heun Kahng; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)