* 24 out of 26 analysts see base rate frozen this week

* First rate meeting for 4 new board members

* Majority see rate cut in June or July

SEOUL, May 11 South Korea is expected to keep interest rates on hold this week but may cut in June or July to improve economic conditions for ongoing corporate restructuring in the shipping and shipbuilding sectors.

Twenty-four out of 26 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll said on Wednesday they expect the Bank of Korea (BOK) to keep its monetary policy rate unchanged at 1.50 percent this week, while the remaining two forecast a cut to 1.25 percent.

All those who saw a hold said it would be due mainly to the central bank board's four new members making their debut at this Friday's meeting and adjusting to proceedings.

For the central bank's next move, 17 out of the 24 who saw a hold this week forecast the bank would lower rates in either June or July. Six respondents saw no change through year-end while one gave no forecast on future movements.

Three analysts out of the entire poll said they saw two rate cuts before year end.

"Indicator-wise, it isn't the right timing for the board to cut rates as they were left unchanged in April despite all the bad numbers in the first quarter," said Yoon Yeo-sam, fixed-income analyst at Mirae Asset Daewoo Securities.

"If the government comes out with a supplementary budget or some stimulus somewhere between June through August then we might see a rate cut for policy coordination then."

The central bank, government and related parties such as the country's financial regulator are currently discussing, with a June 30 deadline, a plan to inject capital into state-run banks exposed to troubled shipbuilders and shipping lines should those banks suffer a credit crunch, sparking financial jitters.

South Korea, which has the world's three largest shipyards including Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd has seen all three sustain record losses last year and almost no newbuild orders so far this year due to weak oil prices.

All the analysts polled agreed that a rate cut, if one occurs, would be aligned with government efforts to keep economic growth steady during the shipping industry restructuring process.

The BOK may also want to analyse the the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting in mid-June for clues on when the Fed may raise interest rates, some analysts said.

Data out late in April showed South Korea's economic growth halved in the first quarter from the previous period as poor exports and weak capital investment hobbled activity.

Policymakers have said the second quarter is bound to be better, but analysts have expressed scepticism over this optimistic outlook.

Sentiment has improved, with consumers and manufacturers feeling better about economic conditions, but exports continued to fall in April, extending the declining streak that began January last year - the longest on record. (Reporting by Nataly Pak, Dahee Kim and Jee Heun Kahng; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)