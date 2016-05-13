SEOUL May 13 South Korea's central bank kept interest rates on hold for an 11th straight month on Friday, as expected, taking time out to assess the ongoing recovery and the ongoing corporate restructuring among shipping firms and shipbuilders.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base rate steady at 1.50 percent, a media official said without elaborating.

KEY POINTS:

- Twenty-four out of 26 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll said they expected the Bank of Korea (BOK) to keep its monetary policy rate unchanged at 1.50 percent this week, while the remaining two forecast a cut to 1.25 percent.

COMMENTARY:

KRYSTAL TAN, ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"With growth still sluggish and government pressure for monetary policy easing rising, we think it is only a matter of time before the BoK cuts rates."

"There is also rising pressure on the BoK to loosen monetary policy to support the economy and aid corporate restructuring."

"For now, we think further easing is more likely than not in the coming months. Our forecast is for Korea's policy rate to end the year at 1.25 percent."

YOON YEO-SAM, FIXED INCOME ANALYST, MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO SECURITIES

"It is too early for BoK to lower the interest rate when the BoK and the government haven't decided on how to cooperate on policy to support the economy."

"I expect they would lower the rate in June at the earliest as they have to wait until the government establishes foundations of the restructuring plan and comes up with plans to support the economy."

CHOI UN-SUN, FIXED INCOME ANALYST, LIG INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

"Firstly, South Korea's GDP for the second quarter is expected to recover, which means that the BoK cannot cut rates easily. Also, the government is now watching the effect of new policies concerning household debt."

"Lastly, the BoK seems to be in a negotiating process with the government about the quantitative easing issue."

"I expect the BoK to cut rates in July."

SHIN EOL, FIXED-INCOME ANALYST, HYUNDAI SECURITIES

"I see two reasons for the rate hold today. First is that there has not been a decision on structural reforms. Also, only three weeks and three days have passed since the last decision, and there are new board members, so it is difficult to reach a policy change within that short period of time."

"I expect a rate cut in June."

MARKET REACTION:

The won erased some of its losses after the decision, trading 0.6 percent down at 1,169.6 to the dollar as of 0100 GMT while June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 points to trade at 110.36. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Christine Kim, Jee Heun Kahng, Rebeccca Jang and Dahee Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe)