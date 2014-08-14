SEOUL Aug 14 South Korea's central bank cut the policy interest rate for the first time in 15 months on Thursday, a widely expected move seen as giving in to government pressure to shore up faltering domestic demand.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee cut its base rate by 25 basis points to 2.25 percent, a media official said without elaborating. Governor Lee Ju-yeol was due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

KEY POINTS:

- All but four of the 31 analysts surveyed forecast the Bank of Korea would cut the policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.25 percent.

COMMENTARY:

FREDERIC NEUMANN, ECONOMIST, HSBC, HONG KONG

"This cut today is more of a confidence-booster than anything that will significantly push up economic growth. From that perspective, one cut will be enough."

"It's rare for a central bank to cut once and to let things be, but in our estimation the economy doesn't need further stimulus. There's already plenty of support in the pipeline."

JUNE PARK, CHIEF ECONOMIST, EUGENE INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES

"I don't think it will be very effective. A rate cut won't directly vitalize the market, or impact the economy in the practical sense."

"It's possible that (the rate) could be cut once more around October or November, but any cuts beyond 2 percent will be difficult."

"In order for the economy to be vitalized, investments have to be attracted but there is no direct correlation between lowered rates and investment expansion. The government also seems to be anticipating more movement in the real estate market from this decision, but this is also unlikely. For that to happen, people need confidence that the market will rise and stabilise over the long-term, but that confidence is missing. If there is a rise in market activity, it will likely be small. Not much impact is expected other than a psychological one."

KIM JONG-SU, ECONOMIST, TAURUS INVESTMENT & SECURITIES:

"This rate cut will be a one-off action. As you can see through the economic data, it's not a worsening situation."

"I think the rate cut can bring a positive effect on the housing markets. There was depressed demand in the housing markets due to the unstable market situation."

LEE JUNG-BEOM, CHIEF ANALYST, KOREA INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES:

"There may be another rate cut in 4Q this year - October or November."

"Sentiment would be lifted if today's cut isn't a one-off move."

"The low-rate stance would continue until the end of 2015 as the government has decided to launch an aggressive set of stimulus policies."

"The government's stimulus package is essential for the rate cut to be effective in picking up economic growth."

MARKET REACTION:

Markets showed a modest response to the rate cut as the local currency firmed slightly while bond futures edged down. The won was up 0.1 against the dollar on the day at 1,027.6 as of 0117 GMT. Stocks were up 0.4 percent while September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to trade at 106.94.

(Reporting by Christine Kim, Sohee Kim, Kahyun Yang, Chris Lee and Tony Munroe)